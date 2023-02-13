Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukayaro: Gollings

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings believes playmaker Terio Tamani’s inclusion will bring competition to another level for veteran Jerry Tuwai and halfback Pilipo Bukayaro.

Tamani who had impressed with elite 7s club Police has been bought back to the Fiji 7s extended squad.

“Terio had been around, and I think he was unfortunate, it was just before I got to Fiji, he went and played but then did a knee injury and I think he’s taken a bit of time to recover,” Gollings said.

“We’ve had our eye on him and see how he’s been developing and he seems to be coming back to the form and the skills that we know he can he can play so at the moment where he’s back in.

“It’s an opportunity to see how he pushes you know, there’s great competition with obviously Jerry and Pilipo

“He adds to that competition, so I’m excited to see how he progresses in the next few weeks.”