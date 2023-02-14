Habosi jets out to join French club

Recently terminated Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi flew out of the country yesterday to link up with French Top 14 club Racing 92.

The score trying machine from Nasama Village in Nadroga-Navosa who was set to join the club in 2024 has had his contract bought forward after an early exit from the Drua.

Habosi’s father Iliesa said the family was happy for him that despite the hurdles, oppurtunities were available.

“We thank God that when one door closes another opens, despite one door closing, another one has opened for my son.”

He added his son still had the nation at heart and would always come back to represent his country when needed.

Meanwhile, former Lyon winger and fellow Fijian Josua Tuisova is expected to join Habosi at Racing 92.