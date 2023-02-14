Koroisau named West Tigers captain

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been appointed the captain of the Wests Tigers for the 2023 National Rugby League premiership.

Koroisau is the captaincy replacement for the former skipper James Tamou, who joined the North Queensland Cowboys following the 2022 season.

The nippy shotcaller sparked controversy when he laughed at the Tiger’s chances of winning an NRL premiership after last year’s grand slam finish with the Penrith Panthers

Koroisau is a three-time premiership-winner having twice with the Panthers and once with the Rabbitohs.