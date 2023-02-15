Wednesday, February 15, 2023
14 Fijians named in Super W teams

Photo Courtesy: Supplied

14 Fijians who share links to Fiji will feature in their respective teams at this year’s Super W which kick-starts next week in Australia.

Former Fijiana 7s and 15s reps Tabua Tuniakavadra and Iris Verebalavu together with Lydia Kavoa have been named to the Brumbies team.

Fijiana hooker and front-row duo Vika Matarugu and Jiowana Sauto are joined by Laiema Bosenavulagi and Tanya Yabaki in the Melbourne Rebels.

The NSW Waratahs will have the services of Wallaroos lock Sera Naiqama and veteran skipper Iliseva Batibasaga.

Former Nadi College student Joana Rabaka and Saint Joseph Secondary School track queen Heleina Young are named in the Queensland Reds final squad.

The Western Force will feature Sera Ravatudei, Rachel Laqeretabua and Martha Mataele, the wife of Flying Fijians and Western Force winger Manasa Mataele.

The Super W competition will kick off on the 24th of next month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
