FSSRL competition begins next week

Fiji Secondary Schools can look forward to the start of the Vodafone Trophy competition next week.

87 teams from various schools in their respective West and South-Eastern Zones will commence competitions from Saturday February 25 next weekend.

Fiji National Rugby League Chief Executive Don Natabe said they were looking to an exciting season of competition to spotlight the future talent for Fiji rugby league and especially in expanding the girl’s competition.

“We are looking forward to the expansion in including more girls this year,” Natabe said.

“Junior Rugby League will also celebrate its 16th year of competition since its initiation in 2007 in both club and secondary schools.”

The competition will conclude on the April 29.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
