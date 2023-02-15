Getting better is the key, says Tela

Fijian Drua flyhalf Teti Tela said the aim for him was to go one step better in the Super Rugby Pacific pre-season following their earlier run against the Melbourne Rebels.

After a 24-0 win against the Rebels in Nadi, Tela said they still needed to pick their game.

“The aim against the Force in Brisbane is to get better from what we did in the last game,” Tela told FijiLive.

“So we hope to put another good performance against the Force.”

Tela added he was happy with the new calibre of players that were now in the squad and looked forward to what they would bring.

“The boys showed that if we could hold onto the ball, we could do some damage.

“We just need to hold onto that ball more.”