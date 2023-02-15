Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Kikau will make huge difference: Sattler

Photo Courtesy: NRL.com

Former Kangaroo lock Scott Sattler has given his prediction for a fan-favorite unofficial award, the signing of the year in the NRL.

With big names such as Brandon Smith, Reece Walsh, Api Koroisau, Isaiah Papali’i and Viliame Kikau yet to make their debut in their new clubs this season, the race for the honour is wide open.

Sattler revealed who he believes will make the biggest difference in the NRL competition this year.

“The two that I think are going to be the best signings and going to improve their sides immensely will be Brandon Smith from the Roosters but Viliame Kikau at the Bulldogs,” Sattler said on SENQ Mornings.

“But I think the best signing overall will be Viliame Kikau and the improvement he’s going to bring to the Bulldogs.”

“When you think about Viliame Kikau, this kid could be Viliame Kikau mark two, he’s an exceptional athlete, he only started playing rugby league at 17.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
