Onus is on the individual player: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says he will have to push his players more to get better results in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Gollings said apart from his side’s conditioning, the onus is also on the management and players to lift.

“The players have got to push themselves mentally and selflessly in our environment,” Gollings said.

On conditioning, Gollings said he had implanted changes which the team was still adjusting too.

“There are many ways you can condition when I came in, I wanted to change things up.

“And we haven’t actually been able to hit that fully just yet.

There are things we still want to do, and we still want to bring in but there are slight barriers to that but we’re building through, so from my perspective, where we were we’ve probably kind of lacked lately is the ability to push on players.”

Gollings added that they were working overtime to get through the shortfalls and come out a unified well-prepared unit.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
