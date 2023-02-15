Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Sims to miss NRL pre-season

Melbourne Storm newcomer Tariq Sims will most likely miss the start of the National Rugby League Premiership due to injury.

The former Fiji Bati who currently nurses a calf injury was not named in their pre-season line-up against the Warriors with his current setback to carry through to the first round.

This doubles the injury woes for Melbourne with star fullback Ryan Paperhuyzen supposedly to be out until the sixth round.

Nick Meaney comes in at fullback against the Warriors with Eli Katoa and Trent Loiero called into the backrow.

The Warriors host the Storm at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday at 1.50pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
