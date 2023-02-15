Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tawake, Uluilakepa, Cirikidaveta start for Drua

Robust Drua number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and props Samu Tawake and Kaliopasi Uluilakepa get their first taste of pre-season hitout this weekend before the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition kicks off next week.

This after Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne named a powerful lineup for his side’s second and final trial game against the Western Force this weekend.

Number eight Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Samu Tawake and Kaliopasi Uluilakepa get a call-up for their first taste this season before the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition kicks off next week.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre gets a nod at wing filling the vacant spot left by Vinaya Habosi who is now in France with Racing92.

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz link up in the halves with Peni Matawalu and Teti Tela to start off the bench.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will shoulder the captaincy for the second time this pre-season.

The match kicks off at Western Districts RFC Park in Toowong, Queensland at 9pm tomorrow.

Fijian Drua line-up:

Emosi Tuqiri, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Tiko, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Rusiate Nasove, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefa Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Timoci Sauvoli, Samuela Tawake, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Raikabula Momoedonu, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Apisalome Vota, Kemu Valetini

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
