Daugunu to lead Fiji in LA, Vancouver 7s

Towering forward Tevita Daugunu will lead Fiji’s campaign in Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

He takes over the leadership role from playmaker Waisea Nacuqu.

Coach Ben Gollings said: “It’s not necessarily dropping Waisea Nacuqu from the captain but I just wanted to free up a little bit of airspace so that he could just focus on himself.”

“Tevita comes in with the experience leading the side and he will be supported by the likes of Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai and other senior players.”

Meanwhile four key players have been dropped and given time off to rest and recuperate.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Tira Wilagi and Alasio Naduva have been replaced by Anasa Qaranivalu, Rokoua Rasaku, Alusio Vakadranu and Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi.

“We will pick on form and character plus it is important players know that there is that level of competition which is going to keep them on their toes so we want players to keep pushing themselves and set the standards that we want in the team,” Gollings said.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan for the LA 7s.

Fiji 7s squad to LA and Vancouver: Tevita Daugunu ©, Josese Batirerega, Jeremaia Matana, Anasa Qaranivalu, Alusio Vakadranu, Josua Vakurinabili, Jerry Tuwai, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Manueli Maisamoa, Ponipate Loganimasi, Rokoua Rasaku, Iowane Teba.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
