Fijiana Drua beat Force in build-up

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua registered a 48-38 win over the Western Force in a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season build up match in Queensland tonight.

The hosts got on the score-sheet first via a converted try before scrum-half Frank Lomani got the Drua’s first try which was converted by Caleb Muntz to level up at the scores at 7-7.

A sweeping backline move saw the visitors snatch their second try through fullback Ilaisa Droasese which was uncoverted.

Leone Rotuisolia and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre followed with two more tries as the Drua went up 24-7 before the hosts got back into the match and replied with a converted try.

Timoci Sauvoli scored Drua’s fifth try just before the break as they went to the breather with a 29-14 lead.

A scrappy lineout by the Force allowed the Fijians to chance to maul through the defence and find Rotuisolia in the clear to dive over for his second try of the night, just ten minutes into the second half.

Western Force found some rhythm and managed to scare the Drua with two unconverted tries to narrow the gap to 29-24.

A yellow card to the Force for continuous ruck infringement on their own goal line gifted Drua the change to get on the score-sheet again and rugged forward Kaliopasi Uluilakeba powered his way through to score.

Drua continued to pressure and got another try before the Force gained some good territory and possession to score two back to back tries and narrow the gap to 41-38.

A late try culminating from a series of infringements saw Drua snatch their second straight pre-season victory.