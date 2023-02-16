Thursday, February 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana Drua beat Force in build-up

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua registered a 48-38 win over the Western Force in a Super Rugby Pacific pre-season build up match in Queensland tonight.

The hosts got on the score-sheet first via a converted try before scrum-half Frank Lomani got the Drua’s first try which was converted by Caleb Muntz to level up at the scores at 7-7.

A sweeping backline move saw the visitors snatch their second try through fullback Ilaisa Droasese which was uncoverted.

Leone Rotuisolia and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre followed with two more tries as the Drua went up 24-7 before the hosts got back into the match and replied with a converted try.

Timoci Sauvoli scored Drua’s fifth try just before the break as they went to the breather with a 29-14 lead.

A scrappy lineout by the Force allowed the Fijians to chance to maul through the defence and find Rotuisolia in the clear to dive over for his second try of the night, just ten minutes into the second half.

Western Force  found some rhythm  and managed to scare the Drua with two unconverted tries to narrow the gap to 29-24.

A yellow card to the Force for continuous ruck infringement on their own goal line gifted Drua the change to get on the score-sheet again and rugged forward Kaliopasi Uluilakeba powered his way through to score.

Drua continued to pressure and got another try before the Force gained some good territory and possession to score two back to back tries and narrow the gap to 41-38.

A late try culminating from a series of infringements saw Drua snatch their second straight pre-season victory.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji

A low pressure system that has been analysed to the east of Vanuatu...
Business

WAF approves 5pc salary increase fo...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has approved a five per cent sala...
News

Solarisation of State Residences pr...

Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahman...
News

We are not daunted by $10b debt: Pr...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Pras...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low pressure to pass west of Fij...

News
A low pres...

WAF approves 5pc salary increase...

Business
The Water ...

Solarisation of State Residences...

News
Minister f...

We are not daunted by $10b debt:...

News
Deputy Pri...

Karawalevu excluded from Rooster...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

India stood by Fiji in times of ...

News
India stoo...

Popular News

Bolaca needs surgery and rehab: ...

Sports
Olympic go...

Volitikoro stars as Labasa wins ...

Football
Striker An...

Karawalevu excluded from Rooster...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Possession key for Suva ahead of...

Football
CVC winner...

Southern Futsal League to start ...

Football
The 2023 D...

Govt has lost the plot, claims B...

News
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji