Four debutants for LA, Vancouver 7s

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has named four debutants in his 13-member squad for Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Army duo Anasa Qaranivalu and Rokoua Rasaku, Police forward Alusio Vakadranu and Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi have booked their place in the team.

Gollings said the four players bring different dynamics to the team and he believes this is an ideal opportunity for them to shine on the world stage.

“We needed a little bit of shakeup and bringing new energy into the squad, something we have been looking to do for a number of weeks and the Coral Coast and Nawaka 7s gave us that opportunity to see them coming to light.”

“Young Rasaku who has been on form locally is a strong player and of a different dynamic to some of our players, Ponipate has been brilliant and is someone we had our eye on for a while.”

“This is also an opportunity for Anasa, he has been playing well in the Skipper Cup and for the Army 7s team and will add more firepower to our forward pack than we have Alusio, who deserves a spot as he has been playing consistently well for Police.”

The forward pack will be assisted by the experienced hands of Josua Vakurinabili, Jeremaia Matana and Tevita Dugunu while Jerry Tuwai, Waisea Nacuqu, Manueli Maisamoa and Iowane Teba will guide the backs.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan for next weekend’s Los Angeles 7s.

They take on Japan at 7.05am on Sunday week, then face Kenya at 10.18am before playing Australia in the final pool match at 2.05pm.

Fiji 7s squad to LA and Vancouver: Tevita Daugunu ©, Josese Batirerega, Jeremaia Matana, Anasa Qaranivalu, Alusio Vakadranu, Josua Vakurinabili, Jerry Tuwai, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Manueli Maisamoa, Ponipate Loganimasi, Rokoua Rasaku, Iowane Teba.