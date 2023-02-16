Thursday, February 16, 2023
Karawalevu excluded from Roosters trial

Fiji Bati and Kaiviti Silktails flyer Vuate Karawalevu has been excluded from the Sydney Roosters second trial match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles tomorrow.

Karawalevu was part of the Roosters trial match last week however he has been rested by the Roosters coach Trent Robinson for their opening NRL match next month.

James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii, Lindsay Collins and Nat Butcher have all been named for their first taste of football for 2023.

Corey Allan has been named in the centers for his maiden appearance for the Tricolours, while Jaxson Paulo, Drew Hutchison, Sam Walker, Brandon Smith, Matt Lodge, Egan Butcher, Victor Radley and Jake Turpin will back up after strong outings in Geelong.

The Roosters vs Eagles match will kick off at 7 pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
