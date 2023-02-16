Search
    Koroibete and wife welcome fourth child

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fiji-born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete and his wife Emma welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy in Australia last night.

    Koroibete posted on his Instagram page “Welcome son number 4. Introducing Izrahiah Barak Koroibete. Vinakwa for working well with Nene today. All your 3 big brothers liesa Koroibete, Joshua Koroibete and Emmanuel Lester Koroibete were so happy to welcome you, And well done Nene for going natural through the 5-6hrd labor.”

    Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has given Koroibete a chance to be part of his side while Koroibete will also be part of World XV to take on Barbarians in May.

    Romeka Romena
