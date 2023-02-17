Friday, February 17, 2023
Byrne impressed with Drua’s preseason win

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the performance of the team in their 48-38 win over the Western Force in Queensland last night was impressive.

Byrne said the players stuck to their roles well and finished the task which they had planned earlier.

“The pre-season is just about focusing on what we try to do and get it done. The boys did well, they stuck to the task. This time last year, we were around chaos but we were much better today.”

“It was pleasing to see us get through the process and what we have been looking for. It was a difficult thing for them to come far from home and they were really focused on the job. It was a good learning curve for us as well.”

“It’s a practice job and everybody did their job. It’s important that they understand the roles they’ve got. I think most of the players stuck to their roles well and I’m pleased with them.”

Byrne said the side will go into their rest and recovery mode before they resume their training next week for their Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Moana Pasifika in Auckland next weekend.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
