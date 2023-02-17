Daugunu ready to lead Fiji 7s

Robust forward Tevita Daugunu says he is ready to lead the Fiji 7s team in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Daugunu, who takes up the role from playmaker Waisea Nacuqu said he is eager for the task with the assistance of the core group of senior players.

“I’m really thankful and honored to be given the opportunity again to lead the side and I’m really looking forward to it especially after spending time on my rehab. It will be a big task but there is no pressure at all because I have senior players who support me.”

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan.

The 7s World Cup champs will open their campaign against Japan then face Kenya before playing Australia in the final pool match.

Fiji 7s squad to LA and Vancouver 7s: Tevita Daugunu (C), Josese Batirerega, Jeremaia Matana, Anasa Qaranivalu, Alusio Vakadranu, Josua Vakurinabili, Jerry Tuwai, Pilipo Bukayaro, Waisea Nacuqu, Manueli Maisamoa, Ponipate Loganimasi, Rokoua Rasaku, Iowane Teba.