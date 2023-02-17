FRU offers Flying Fijians job to Robertson

Fiji Rugby Union Acting chief executive Tevita Tuiloa has confirmed that they have offered Scott Robertson the role of Flying Fijians Head Coach.

Tuiloa said the Crusaders mentor comes with huge rugby experience and his services will be valuable for Fiji and the Flying Fijians.

“Scot Robertson is a good coach. He has won six Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and it’s a no-brainer. The Flying Fijians do not have a coach right now and we would like to have him come on board.”

“The board had already made the decision to make its appointment known before the end of the month. We only have two weeks and if we get him on board then it’s a blessing for us. We have local and some other good overseas coaches available for us which the board is considering.”

Tuiloa also said that since Robertson also has a contract with the New Zealand Rugby, they are awaiting for his decision before the end of the month.

“Obviously, that’s a decision he has to make with his employer, New Zealand rugby. We respect that and I think that discussion is happening as well before he will come back to us.”

“If Scott wants to retain his Super Rugby Pacific title for the 7th year in a row for the Crusaders and that’s a title unheard of. So if he comes on board, that will be after the Super Rugby season is over and hopefully they will be playing Fijian Drua and the Crusaders in the final which will make the job easy because it will be a trial match for his Flying Fijian rugby world cup campaign.”

The 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season kick-starts next week.