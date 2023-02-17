Friday, February 17, 2023
Moceidreke, Sadrugu miss selection

Fiji Bati extended squad member and winger Laitia Moceidreke and former Fiji 7s squad member Taniela Sadrugu have not been selected in the North Queensland Cowboys match day squad to face the Brisbane Broncos in their second preseason match tomorrow.

The duo posted a heavy performance in their 22-22 draw against the Dolphins in the opening pre-season match last week.

Head Coach Steve Sheppard has not selected the Fijian pair this week and are replaced by fellow squad members Jodeci Baker-Tiraha, Ragarive Wavik and Jai Hansen will again line up for the Young Guns.

Hansen has been named to captain the side after an impressive performance against the Pride.

The Cowboys and Broncos match will kick off at 5.30pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
