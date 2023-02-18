Saturday, February 18, 2023
Cokanasiga returns for Irish clash

Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga returns in Bath Rugby’s starting line-up for their clash against London Irish in Round 17 of the Gallagher Premiership tomorrow.

Cokanasiga, who recently extended his stay with Bath rugby, missed his spot in their 30-27 loss to Sale Sharks in Round 16 last month.

The England rugby winger is joined by Jonathan Joseph and Matt Gallagher in the back three while Ben Spencer captains the side from scrum-half.

England hooker Tom Dunn is back in the number two jersey while Scotland trio Josh Bayliss, Cameron Redpath and Ruaridh McConnochie are named at Number 8, inside centre and wing respectively.

On the bench, Will Stuart and Quinn Roux are selected following spells on the sideline with injury.

The Bath vs London Irish match will kick off at 3 am.

Bath Rugby: Matt Gallagher, Joe Cokanasiga, Jonathan Joseph, Cameron Redpath, Ruaridh McConnochie, Piers Francis, Ben Spencer, Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, D’Arcy Rae, Dave Attwood, Josh McNally, Miles Reid, Sam Underhill, Josh Bayliss

Impact players: Niall Annett, Valeriy Morozov, Will Stuart, Quinn Roux, Fergus Lee-Warner, Louis Schreuder, Orlando Bailey, Chris Cloete

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
