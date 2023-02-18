Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Photo courtesy: Jono Searle

Samu Kerevi has turned down offers from four Super Rugby franchises for another stint in Japan.

The Roar reports that the star Wallabies centre was approached by the Melbourne Rebels and three other clubs this week, with all offers turned down.

Sources state that Kerevi refused a $1 million dollar offer Rugby Australia and Super Rugby officials and is expected to take on a new multi-million-dollar contract from a rival Japanese club after his tenure with Suntory expires at the end of the season.

Kerevi is also reportedly still on new Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones radar for the Rugby World Cup.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Jonathan Roseman will be drawing inspiration from his kinsmen and P...
News

Review of operations, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says he has ordered a review of ...
Football

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel in ...

Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Alick Worworbu will not be part of Rewa’s cam...
News

Man is latest road accident fatalit...

A man has died following an accident in Nadi last night. Police ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Rugby
Jonathan R...

Review of operations, says Turag...

News
The Attorn...

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel ...

Football
Ni-Vanuatu...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo...

News
The Fiji M...

Popular News

WAF approves 5pc salary increase...

Business
The Water ...

Fiji to sign visa exemption deal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Tawake excited to lead Drua agai...

Sports
Rooster Ch...

Kikau will make huge difference:...

Rugby
Former Kan...

Govt has lost the plot, claims B...

News
Opposition...

Move to high ground now: NDMO

News
The Nation...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game