Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Samu Kerevi has turned down offers from four Super Rugby franchises for another stint in Japan.

The Roar reports that the star Wallabies centre was approached by the Melbourne Rebels and three other clubs this week, with all offers turned down.

Sources state that Kerevi refused a $1 million dollar offer Rugby Australia and Super Rugby officials and is expected to take on a new multi-million-dollar contract from a rival Japanese club after his tenure with Suntory expires at the end of the season.

Kerevi is also reportedly still on new Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones radar for the Rugby World Cup.