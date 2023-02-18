Lumelume scores as Knights tame Eels

Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Isaac Lumelume scored a try to seal off a 36-14 win over the Newcastle Knights during their round two National Rugby League premiership match at Industree Group Stadium yesterday.

The rampaging speed merchant scored the Eel’s seventh try in the 78th minute to finish the match.

Paramatta dominated throughout and with four tries in the first half to Matt Doorey, Clinton Gutherson, Sean Russell and Dylan Brown coupled by three conversions from pivot Mitchell Moses, had them up 22-10 at the break.

The Knights two tries from Dominic Young and Bradman Best was complimented with a conversion from Jackson Hastings closed their first half effort.

Paramatta ran in further tries from Jack Murchie, Sean Russell and Lumelume in the second half.

Newcastle’s Greg Marzhew scored a consolation try in the 67th minute for the homeside.