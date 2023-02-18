Malimali scores in Blues defeat

Fijian flyer Peniasi Malimali scored a try to help his side overcome the Blues 47-33 in a thriller during their Super Rugby Pacific pre-season clash at Navigation Stadium in Pukekohe yesterday.

The Vaturu Village warrior from Nadi who joined the Chiefs this year, stood out with impressive hard runs throughout the contest.

The Chiefs silenced the home crowd after racing in seven tries through Simon Parker, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Malimali before Samisoni Taukei’aho and Shaun Stevenson grabbed a brace each.

Josh Ioane added a conversion with returning inform fullback Damian McKenzie adding three more.

The home team also managed hefty points through Caleb Clarke, Finlay Christie, Zarn Sullivan with Fijian duo Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepens and Soane Vikena crossed over for a try apiece.

Stephen Perofeta and Sullivan added two conversions each.