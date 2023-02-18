Saturday, February 18, 2023
Matavesi bro’s miss Saints selection

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi and his brother Joel Matavesi have been dropped by Northampton Saints ahead of their showdown against the Sale Sharks in this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership Round 17.

The return of Fin Smith, David Ribbans and Tommy Freeman pushed Saints coach Phil Dowson drop the Fijian brothers alongside Callum Burns, Joseph Gaffan, Mike Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Ollie Sleightholme.

Front rower Alex Waller will be making his 250th appearance in the Gallagher Premiership.

Saints will meet Sharks at 3 am at the Cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens tomorrow.

Northampton Saints: George Furbank (c), Tommy Freeman, Matt Proctor, Fraser Dingwall, James Ramm, Fin Smith, Tom James, Alex Waller, Robbie Smith, Paul Hill, David Ribbans, Alex Moon, Angus Scott-Young, Aaron Hinkley, Juarno Augustus

Replacements: Tom Cruse, Ethan Waller, Alfie Petch, Alex Coles, Sam Graham, Callum Braley, Rory Hutchinson, Tom Collins

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com


