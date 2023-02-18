Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Fijian veterans Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole will be feature for the New Zealand 7s team in the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Coach Clark Laidlaw has pulled a relatively younger squad while looking to continue their top momentum from the Hamilton and Sydney 7s.

“There was a lot to like in how we performed in Hamilton and Sydney, now our job as a team is to build on that and demonstrate consistency in our performances.” Laidlaw told allblacks.com.

Moses Leo returns to the squad with newcomer Fehi Fineanganofo to make his debut.

Andrew Knewstubb, Kitiona Vai, Regan Ware, Sione Molia, Tim Mikkelson have been rested while Tone Ng Shiu sits out with an injury.

New Zealand 7s squad:

Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sam Dickson, Amanaki Nicole, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Lewis Ormond, Fehi Fineanganofo, Roderick Solo, Payton Spencer