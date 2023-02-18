Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Fijian veterans Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole will be feature for the New Zealand 7s team in the next leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

Coach Clark Laidlaw has pulled a relatively younger squad while looking to continue their top momentum from the Hamilton and Sydney 7s.

 “There was a lot to like in how we performed in Hamilton and Sydney, now our job as a team is to build on that and demonstrate consistency in our performances.” Laidlaw told allblacks.com.

Moses Leo returns to the squad with newcomer Fehi Fineanganofo to make his debut.

Andrew Knewstubb, Kitiona Vai, Regan Ware, Sione Molia, Tim Mikkelson have been rested while Tone Ng Shiu sits out with an injury.

 New Zealand 7s squad:

Brady Rush, Akuila Rokolisoa, Dylan Collier, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Sam Dickson, Amanaki Nicole, Joe Webber, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Lewis Ormond, Fehi Fineanganofo, Roderick Solo, Payton Spencer

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Heavy raining warning for the Fiji ...

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa...
News

Watch after your children: Police

Police have raised concerns of children found swimming in flooded s...
News

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Baini...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the decision ...
Football

OFC women’s Champions League moved ...

The inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Champions Leag...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Heavy raining warning for the Fi...

News
A strong w...

Watch after your children: Polic...

News
Police hav...

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Ba...

News
Minister f...

OFC women’s Champions League mov...

Football
The inaugu...

FijiFirst not the answer anymore...

News
The Minist...

Malimali scores in Blues defeat

Rugby
Fijian fly...

Popular News

MPs to respond to Presidential a...

News
Parliament...

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Ba...

News
Minister f...

Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum quest...

News
Former Pri...

Vernacular lingo to be used in P...

News
Speaker of...

Rabuka apologies to the USP VC

News
Prime Mini...

Drua head Byrne wants progress a...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

U20 Indonesia vs Fiji U20