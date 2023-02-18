Saturday, February 18, 2023
Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Jonathan Roseman will be drawing inspiration from his kinsmen and Paramatta Eels star winger Maika Sivo when the Kaiviti Silktails begin their Ron Massey Cup campaign this year.

The 20-year-old from Momi Village in Nadroga said his cousin Sivo would be the benchmark to live up to in all his games.

“He is one of the great products from our village that has gone onto the National Rugby League and has been an inspiration for me,” Roseman told FijiLive.

“Definitely the way he dedicates himself to the game on and off the field will be something for me to look upto.”

Roseman who played junior rugby league for the Nadi Eels and Momo Tigers said not only was Sivo the inspiration but the Silktails Head Coach in former Fiji Bati skipper Wes Naiqama.

“The way he trains and prepares us, as well as his own feats on the rugby pitch playing NRL and for the Bati has also been inspiring.”

Roseman also looks forward to getting a chance to play in front of his mum.

“She hasn’t seen me play and I look forward to her watching me play this season.”

The aspiring North Queensland Cowboy is not setting any high targets this year but aims to achieve more clearer and personal goals.

“I want to better the way I play, make sure I work hard every game and look forward to gaining as much experience as I can.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
