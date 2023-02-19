Newbies in top form says, Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes that Army winger Rokoua Rasaku and Uluinakau utility Ponipate Loganimasi have been in their top form since the Coral Coast and Nawaka 7s last month.

Gollings said the duo’s selection will add depth and also bolster the squad for Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s this month.

“We needed a little bit of a shake-up and bringing new energy into the squad, something we’d be looking to do for a number of weeks. Since the beginning of the season, starting really with us, there’s always a process involved.”

“Coral Coast and Nawaka 7s gave us that opportunity to really see them come to light. Those players have been working really hard, working well in a team and bonded well. Knowing our performances, we wanted that injection, and I think it’s exciting.”

“Rasaku has been on form locally, and he’s a strong player who offers a different dynamic to some of our players. So it’s fantastic to have him. Ponipate Loganimasi, he’s been brilliant. Someone we had our eye on for a while. And he’s a quality player. He’s got the physical presence but also the mind of the game as well, which we’re looking forward to seeing how he redevelops and gels with the team.”

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Kenya and Japan in next week’s LA 7s.