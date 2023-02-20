Fijiana eye top 4 finish in Vancouver 7s

The Fijiana 7s side is aiming for a top four finish in the Vancouver 7s early next month.

Veteran skipper Rusila Nagasau says the side will fight tooth and nail to cement a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Preparation is going well apart from our results from the last two tournaments. We have been in camp just trying to get the things right on and off the field. Our aim in Vancouver is to get in the top four because we all know that’s how we can qualify for the next Olympics.”

“The players are really working hard for that in the camp. We are just working on rectifying our mistakes from the last tournaments like our kick off, re-start, scrum, forwards and lineouts which we really need to improve on.”

“We have a lot of competition in the team and every player in the team is working hard and showing the coach why they need to be selected in the team. The coach told us that if Fijiana is to be in the top four at Vancouver then we need to start improving ourselves and give our best in the training in order to get the best result at the tournament.”