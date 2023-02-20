Monday, February 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Kubu stars as Kabras RFC win Kenya Cup

Kabras Sugar fullback Jone Kubu in action against KCB’s Brian Wahinya. Photo Courtesy: Raymond Makhaya

Fiji-born fullback Jone Kubu scored a brace of tries as Kabras Sugar RFC reclaimed the Kenya Cup beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 31-23 in the grand final yesterday.

Kabras Sugar RFC raced to a 16-0 lead in the first half hour, courtesy of a Kubu try as well as two penalties by South African Ntabeni Dukisa.

Kenya Commercial Bank however regained their composure and hauled them back into the game, going into with a Samuel Asati’s converted try and a Darwin Mukidza penalty.

The bankers came back roaring in the second half and were soon rewarded with a Curtis Lilako try, which took them into the lead for the first time.

It was not long before Dukisa restored Kabras’ dominance in the tie, converting a penalty to bring the scores to 19-17 in favour of the millers.

Two penalties in succession by Mukidza gave the bankers some hope with a 23-19 slender lead.

It was not long when Kubu came to the rescue of his team again, putting the ball over the whitewash to put Kabras into the lead at 24-23 with a converted try in the dying embers of the game.

In the Eric Shirley Shield, KCB II beat Kabras Sugar 17-13 at the same venue.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Cunningham man arrested with Meth

A 43-year-old man of Cunningham, Suva will front the Magistrates Co...
News

Japan’s intention will not go...

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna says Japan’s int...
News

NZ to attend PIF Special Leaders...

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister of Forei...
Rugby

Prove critics wrong, PM urges 7s pl...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says even though there have been neg...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cunningham man arrested with Met...

News
A 43-year-...

Japan’s intention will not...

News
Pacific Is...

NZ to attend PIF Special Leaders...

News
New Zealan...

Prove critics wrong, PM urges 7s...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Fijiana eye top 4 finish in Vanc...

Rugby
The Fijian...

FDB records $1.79m profit

Business
The Fiji D...

Popular News

Kamikamica scores on return from...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Man dies after motor vehicle acc...

News
A 48-year-...

Cunningham man arrested with Met...

News
A 43-year-...

Fiji signs visa exemption MOU wi...

News
The Govern...

Uncertainty causes students not ...

News
Opposition...

USAID awards $1m to community-ba...

News
The U.S. G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Cunningham man arrested with Meth