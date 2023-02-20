Kubu stars as Kabras RFC win Kenya Cup

Fiji-born fullback Jone Kubu scored a brace of tries as Kabras Sugar RFC reclaimed the Kenya Cup beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 31-23 in the grand final yesterday.

Kabras Sugar RFC raced to a 16-0 lead in the first half hour, courtesy of a Kubu try as well as two penalties by South African Ntabeni Dukisa.

Kenya Commercial Bank however regained their composure and hauled them back into the game, going into with a Samuel Asati’s converted try and a Darwin Mukidza penalty.

The bankers came back roaring in the second half and were soon rewarded with a Curtis Lilako try, which took them into the lead for the first time.

It was not long before Dukisa restored Kabras’ dominance in the tie, converting a penalty to bring the scores to 19-17 in favour of the millers.

Two penalties in succession by Mukidza gave the bankers some hope with a 23-19 slender lead.

It was not long when Kubu came to the rescue of his team again, putting the ball over the whitewash to put Kabras into the lead at 24-23 with a converted try in the dying embers of the game.

In the Eric Shirley Shield, KCB II beat Kabras Sugar 17-13 at the same venue.