Winger Sau signs with Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua today announced the signing of France-based Flying Fijians winger Eroni Sau for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Nicknamed “the Sledgehammer”, the 33-year-old former Police officer brings extensive local and international experience to the franchise.

He was part of the original championship winning Drua in Australia’s National Provincial Championship in 2018, the Flying Fijians national team, and the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team, where he was named the HSBC World Rugby 7s series Rookie of the Year.

Sau has played for Edinburgh in the English premiership as well as USA Perpignan in France’s ProD2. He joins the Drua from Provence (ProD2).

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne welcomed Sau after the winger officially signed on with the Club: “This is a homecoming of sorts for Eroni, who is very highly regarded in Fiji and internationally as a winger and centre. He is fierce both in attack and defence.”

“Eroni is definitely a player who will excite our fans, and we are looking forward to him contributing to our continued growth as we get ready to embark on only our second Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.”

Sau has five caps for the Flying Fijians.

In Fiji, Sau represented Suva in the Skipper Cup competition, helping the side lift the prestigious Farebrother troph in 2017.

He will officially join the club this week.

Meanwhile the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play its first match of the season against Moana Pasifika on Saturday at Mount Smart in Auckland.

In Round 2, they take on the NSW Waratahs in the Super Round in Melbourne.

In Round 3, the Drua host their first home match of 2023 against the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka 11 March.