Gollings banks on lanky Qaranivalu

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes Anasa Qaranivalu will be a great fit into the squad and looks forward to seeing the best out of the youngster in Los Angeles this weekend.

Gollings said Qaranivalu was on his radar for a while and he believes this is the right time to give the Army forward his much deserved opportunity.

“Anasa has been fantastic,” Gollings said.

“We’ve been watching him and he’s a great player.

“You know, I think he’s been he’s been around the sevens environment for a while.”

“Obviously, he’s only still 23, so prior he has a lot of strong competition in front of him.”

“I think now this is his opportunity and he’s starting to mature.”

“He offers good height and physicality from the fifteens he’s been playing and that’s what we’re looking for.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”