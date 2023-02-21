Tuesday, February 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gollings banks on lanky Qaranivalu

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes Anasa Qaranivalu will be a great fit into the squad and looks forward to seeing the best out of the youngster in Los Angeles this weekend.

Gollings said Qaranivalu was on his radar for a while and he believes this is the right time to give the Army forward his much deserved opportunity.

“Anasa has been fantastic,” Gollings said.

“We’ve been watching him and he’s a great player.

“You know, I think he’s been he’s been around the sevens environment for a while.”

“Obviously, he’s only still 23, so prior he has a lot of strong competition in front of him.”

“I think now this is his opportunity and he’s starting to mature.”

“He offers good height and physicality from the fifteens he’s been playing and that’s what we’re looking for.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Sponsorship boost for Whites ahead ...

Suva's OFC Champions League playoff campaign has received a timely ...
News

Marape visit signifies strong relat...

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived at the Nausori...
News

Suspension should serve as a lesson...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says if it was up to some Members of...
News

Bainimarama apologises via social m...

Suspended Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has apologised to th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sponsorship boost for Whites ahe...

Sports
Suva's OFC...

Marape visit signifies strong re...

News
Papua New ...

Suspension should serve as a les...

News
Prime Mini...

Bainimarama apologises via socia...

News
Suspended ...

Quantumania scores Ant-Man serie...

Entertainment
Ant-Man an...

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ram...

Entertainment
Actress Re...

Popular News

Bainimarama apologises via socia...

News
Suspended ...

Newbies in top form says, Gollin...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Review, consultations on GCC re-...

News
An intensi...

Review of operations, says Turag...

News
The Attorn...

Speaker refers Bainimarama to th...

News
Speaker of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Sponsorship boost for Whites ahead of playoff