Ravalawa ‘doesn’t remember’ drunken scuffle

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa has told his family and club officials that he was “too drunk to remember” his scuffle with teammate Zane Musgrove at 6am on Sunday morning.

The pair had to be separated by teammates the morning after a heavy defeat to South Sydney in the Charity Shield in Mudgee after an all-night drinking session.

“He has said he honestly doesn’t remember what happened because he was too drunk,” a source close to Ravalawa told Wide World of Sports.

“It was a marathon session and he was pretty wasted by the end of it all.”

The club insists there were no punches thrown between the players, but the behaviour, according to the Dragons, did not meet the club’s standards.

“The Dragons are aware of a verbal argument that took place between two players at the team hotel on Sunday morning,” a club statement read.

“The club regards this behaviour as unacceptable and will now determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
