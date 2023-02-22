Reece to start, Bower benched

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been named in defending champions’ Crusaders starting line-up for their opening Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs on Friday.

Reece takes the right wing alongside vice-captain David Havili, who steps at fullback and Braydon Ennor at the back three.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said he’s eager to take on the Chiefs in their first game with a squad of promising new players on the rise, as well as experienced athletes in the mix.

Robertson said as they look ahead to taking out a 7th straight title, for now the team is “focused on making sure we get this weekend right”.

Another Fijian, prop George Bower will start from the Crusaders bench with Bodie Mcalister, Tamaiti Williams.

The Crusaders vs Chiefs match kicks off at 5.05pm at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Crusaders: Joe Moodu, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, David Havili.

Reserves: Brodie Mcalister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer.