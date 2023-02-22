Wednesday, February 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Reece to start, Bower benched

Crusaders Sevu Reece with his team mate during the training session in NZ. Photos courtesy of the Crusaders Facebook Page.

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been named in defending champions’ Crusaders starting line-up for their opening Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs on Friday.

Reece takes the right wing alongside vice-captain David Havili, who steps at fullback and Braydon Ennor at the back three.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said he’s eager to take on the Chiefs in their first game with a squad of promising new players on the rise, as well as experienced athletes in the mix.

Robertson said as they look ahead to taking out a 7th straight title, for now the team is “focused on making sure we get this weekend right”.

Another Fijian, prop George Bower will start from the Crusaders bench with Bodie Mcalister, Tamaiti Williams.

The Crusaders vs Chiefs match kicks off at 5.05pm at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

Crusaders: Joe Moodu, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Mitchell Drummond, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, David Havili.

Reserves: Brodie Mcalister, George Bower, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Macca Springer.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in ...

The overall crime rate for the month of January 2023 recorded a 13 ...
Football

Krishna set to feature against FC G...

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna is likely to start for Bengaluru FC agai...
Football

Joseph to bolster Rewa’s midfield

National midfielder Patrick Joseph will return from one match suspe...
Football

Turagalailai to return against Rewa...

National defender Inoke Turagalailai will return from a match suspe...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc ...

News
The overal...

Krishna set to feature against F...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Joseph to bolster Rewa’s midfiel...

Football
National m...

Turagalailai to return against R...

Football
National d...

Fiji to assist PNG in tourism de...

News
Deputy Pri...

Sowakula in, Narawa misses selec...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Daugunu to lead Fiji in LA, Vanc...

Rugby
Towering f...

Kumar, Rao for Champions League

Football
Australia-...

Malimali scores in Blues defeat

Rugby
Fijian fly...

Fijian Drua secure insurance dea...

Sports
The Fijian...

4 exciting DFPL matches this wee...

Sports
The Digice...

Suspension should serve as a les...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in Jan