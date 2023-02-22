Sowakula in, Narawa misses selection

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula has been named to start for the Chiefs against defending champions Crusaders in the opening round of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

Sowakula’s impressive form and performance in Chiefs pre-season match against Moana Pasifika and Blues has booked him a spot in the team.

Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan has not considered Bay of Plenty winger Emoni Narawa in his squad.

Narawa also failed his selection in the two trial matches this year and McMillan indicated that he is under-going a injury recovery.

The team for Friday’s game boasts nine All Blacks, led by All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Luke Jacobson will start at No.8 for his 50th game for the Gallagher Chiefs.

The Chiefs will face the Crusaders at 5.05 pm at FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday.

Chiefs: Aidan Ros, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’I, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.