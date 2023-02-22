Wednesday, February 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tiko, Rakuro join Drua on short term contract 

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced the signing of two more development players into their main squad  on short-term contracts for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Brisbane-based Wests Bulldogs prop Jone Tiko and young Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro join the Drua squad after their impressive performance in the trial matches this year.

Tiko was part of the squad last season and he re-joins to provide cover in the front row.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Navakawau village in Taveuni, has already been capped by the Drua in 2022 and played in the trial matches against the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

Drua development player Rakuro has also been promoted to the main squad to provide further depth in the back three.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Vusama village in Malomalo, Nadroga, featured in the trial against Melbourne Rebels in January this year.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Region is stronger together: Darlow...

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says the ...
Rugby

Kativerata is new Fiji Bati Coach

Waisake Kativerata has been appointed the new Head Coach and Coachi...
News

PIF plays a vital role in global d...

The Australian Government recognises the pivotal role that the Paci...
Netball

Fiji Pearls warm-up matches confirm...

The Fiji men’s Netball team will play warm-up matches against the F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Region is stronger together: Dar...

News
New Zealan...

Kativerata is new Fiji Bati Coac...

Rugby
Waisake Ka...

PIF plays a vital role in globa...

News
The Austra...

Fiji Pearls warm-up matches conf...

Netball
The Fiji m...

Junior Bula Boys end tour withou...

Sports
The Junior...

Wong to attend PIF Special Retre...

News
Australia'...

Popular News

FRA working to fix damaged roads...

News
The Fiji R...

Review, consultations on GCC re-...

News
An intensi...

TELS not applicable for Foundati...

News
Minister f...

Japan’s intention will not...

News
Pacific Is...

FijiFirst yet to decide on Baini...

News
Opposition...

4 exciting DFPL matches this wee...

Sports
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Region is stronger together: Darlow