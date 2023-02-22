Tiko, Rakuro join Drua on short term contract 

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced the signing of two more development players into their main squad on short-term contracts for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Brisbane-based Wests Bulldogs prop Jone Tiko and young Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro join the Drua squad after their impressive performance in the trial matches this year.

Tiko was part of the squad last season and he re-joins to provide cover in the front row.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Navakawau village in Taveuni, has already been capped by the Drua in 2022 and played in the trial matches against the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

Drua development player Rakuro has also been promoted to the main squad to provide further depth in the back three.

The 22-year-old, who hails from Vusama village in Malomalo, Nadroga, featured in the trial against Melbourne Rebels in January this year.