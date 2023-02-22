Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Tuiqiri backs returning Bateman

Fiji born and Former Wallaby flyer, Lote Tuqiri at the 2023 Coral Coast 7s.Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

Fiji-born former Wallaby flyer Lote Tuqiri has backed the return of Wests Tigers second row forward John Bateman in the National rugby League (NRL) Premiership this year.

Tuqiri is confident that Bateman will make an immediate impact to the NRL on his arrival from England just days before the club’s opening match against the Gold Coast Titans.

“I don’t know if he will score a try on his first touch, but I’m sure he will get the job done,” Tuqiri told NRL, who joined Wests Tigers from Leicester rugby union club on the eve of the 2010 season.

Bateman previously played for Canberra and has finally received visa approval to travel to Australia and is expected to meet his new Wests Tigers team-mates later this week.

The England World Cup second-rower has been training on his own after securing a release from Wigan in December and Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens insists there is no rush to play him but Tuqiri believes Bateman will be ready for Round 1.

“It was pretty easy on the wing but John Bateman plays in the second-row so it will be a bit different for him,” Tuqiri said.

“But he is a tried-and-true professional who has played in the NRL before, so he knows what to expect. I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes because I think Wests Tigers are going to have a big year.”

Romeka Romena
News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in Jan