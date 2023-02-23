93 teams to participate in Schools League

93 teams will participate in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League (FSSRL) competition which kicks off this weekend.

Both the Boys and Girls competition in the Southern and Western Zone will be played in the Under 15, 17 and 19 grades.

Speaking at the launch of the competition in Novotel, Lami today, FSSL secretary Taniela Vakamoce revealed the number has increased by ten teams this year.

“The test match between the Australian School Boys/Girls and Fiji last year, inspired more schools to come in and participate in the competition.”

“The League competition at this young age is a great pathway for the young players. Some students may not perform academically in the classroom but there is something else that is waiting for them.”

“These players have talents and we are just tapping that talent and giving them a platform to show their passion for rugby.”

Chief Guest and the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Vilimoni Vosarogo said the young men and women playing rugby league will be motivated that they can achieve anything and break the bias.

“Set Vision and goals for the future. Take every piece of advice constructively to help you achieve your goals. Do not be afraid to ask advice when in doubt.”

“Together with those guiding and molding you to become a better player, you will also learn about important values such as teamwork, sacrifice, commitment and respect for others.”

“These values you will need on and off the field. I hope this competition will further enhance your skills and experience towards your development in the sport of rugby league.”

Fiji National Rugby League chairman and Acting Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aporosa Lutunauga while thanking Vodafone for their partnership also said the competition is an excellent tool for holistic character development in youths.

“Rugby league creates opportunity for professional players, it engages communities in physical activities, recreation and drives huge energy towards productive initiatives and Vodafone’s partnership allows us to do that. Through our mission, we are trying to reach as many Fijian communities in the next three years.”