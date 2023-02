Masi, Tuqiri to debut for Fijian Drua

Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner Iosefo Masi and impressive prop Emosi Tuqiri will make their Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Saturday.

Coach Mick Bryne has named a power-packed starting team which has his best available players.

Former 7s star Elia Canakaivata and Nadroga speed merchant Taniela Rakuro could also potentially make their debut off the bench.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will lead the side in the absence of Ratu Meli Derenalagi who is still undergoing rehabilitation after a surgery.

The Moana Pasifika vs Fijian Drua match kicks off at the Mt Smart Stadium at 3.35pm.

Drua starting team (1-15): Emosi Tuqiri, Tevita Ikanivere (C), Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves– Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Samuela Tawake, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro.