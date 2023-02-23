Nadolo to start from Waratahs bench

Giant Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo will start the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Waratahs from the bench against the Brumbies tomorrow.

Nadolo made his Waratahs debut in the second quarter of the pre-season match and has been shifted to the reserve with experienced Will Harris and Harrison Goddar.

Rising star Mark Nawaqanitawase, who links to Fiji is set to start and round out the team on the wings with Max Jorgensen while Ben Donaldson wears the fullback jersey.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman has named a strong side featuring 14 Test players and five potential Waratahs debutants in his match day 23.

On the other hand, another Fijian back rower Rob Valetini will feature in the starting 15 for the Brumbies.

Wallabies scrum half Nic White will make his 100th appearance in the Brumbies jersey.

The NSW Waratahs vs Brumbies match will kick off at 7.35 pm at Allianz Stadium.

The teams:

Waratahs: Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Archer Holz, Jed Holloway, Taleni Seu, Lachlan Swinton, Michael Hooper, Charlie Gamble, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Te Tera Faulkner, Hugh Sinclair, Langi Gleeson, Will Harris, Harrison Goddard, Nemani Nadolo.

Brumbies: Blake Schoupp, Connal McInerney, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Pete Samu, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper, Rhys Van Nek, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Ollie Sapsford.