Thursday, February 23, 2023
Naitasiri ready to defend girls title

The Naitasiri Secondary School Girls team is ready to defend their Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League title in the Under 18 division this year.

Team captain Keresi Nailawa said the players are raring to go up against the other elite nine teams in the competition.

“We feel the competition this year will be tough because the other teams know our strengths and weaknesses from last year and we just have to take each team at a time.”

“Our biggest threat is the western teams because they are always strong and they have quality players who also play in the rugby union.”

The 17-year-old added the side will need to iron out minor errors from the team.

 “Our training began as the school started and it’s been difficult because we have a lot of new players in the team who still are finding it difficult to get their basics right.”

“Last year we found it hard to score a try because our wingers were slow and we still need to improve our speed before the games.”

“We have strong hookers and scrum halves so we will utilise them against our opponents.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
