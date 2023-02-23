Sau to miss Super Rugby opener

Newly signed winger Eroni Sau will miss the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s opening match of the Super Rugby Pacific against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne said Sau just landed in the country and requires time to settle down with his family.

Byrne said fans can expect Sau to join the team next week.

Sau replaces Namosi winger Vinaya Habosi, whose contract was terminated from the Drua team and has now joined Racing 92 in the French top 14 competition.

Drua will play Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.