Valetini extends Wallabies stay till 2027

Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini, who shares links to Fiji, has committed to Australian Rugby until the end of 2027 season.

Last Thursday, Valetini was named the 2022 Harvey Norman Australian Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year.

The Melbourne-born Valetini has become a mainstay of the Wallabies’ set-up, playing in 29 of their last 34 Tests.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and grateful for the support from my family and friends in my rugby journey so far,” Valetini said in a statement.

“The boys at the Brumbies are like family now and coming into work every day with them, playing alongside my mates, is really special.”

“I’ve got a lot of goals to achieve for both the Brumbies and the Wallabies and that’s what drives me every day to work hard.”

Wallabies Head Coach Eddie Jones says Valetini will play a crucial role in his set-up for the 2023 World Cup.

“Rob’s has the potential to be an influential player in Australian Rugby and his commitment to Rugby Australia is outstanding,” Jones said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing his progression at Super Rugby level this season.”

Valetini’s club coach Stephen Larkham added “It’s difficult to overstate how important it is for the club to have Rob sticking around.”

“I remember seeing Bobby as a kid before he came down and you knew then he had all the tools to be a special player, and that’s what he’s become. He’s world class.”

“The amazing thing is he’s still got room to grow and mature, and I’m just so excited to see how he progresses from here.”

The Brumbies will face the NSW Waratahs at 8.35pm tomorrow.