Leawere, Rayasi named in Canes starting XV

Fijian duo Isaiah Walker-Leawere and Salesi Rayasi have been named in the Hurricanes run on 23 for Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Reds tomorrow.

Leawere has been named to start at lock forward with former All Black 7s flyer Rayasi to pair former All Blacks hitman Julian Savea on the wings.

Fellow Fijian and Australia A forward Seru Uru has been named on the opposite side in blindside flanker alongside number eight Harry Wilson and Wallabies openside flanker Fraser McReight.

The Hurricanes will be gunning for a good start away from home after pulling off a comeback 31-26 win against the defending champions Crusaders in their pre-season match last week.

The Reds host the Canes at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane at 8.35pm tomorrow.