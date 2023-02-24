Loganimasi will make a big difference: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings is adamant his new inclusion Peniasi Loganimasi will make his presence known at the Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

Gollings has rated the Uluinakau 7s utility player as one that will inject something new into the side.

He’s obviously a great athlete, and for such a tall guy, he can be a utility in a number of different positions,” Gollings said.

He’s trained really well. I look forward to seeing him train well over the next two week

Loganimasi impressed at the Nawaka 7s catching the eyes of selectors and has been an imposing figure on the local 7s circuit since 2019.

“He is definitely going to put his hand up and will be very different and interesting.”