New players adjusting well: Gollings

The new inclusions in the Fiji 7s team have bonded well and are now adjusting towards their first game on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings said his debutants in Ponipate Loganimasi, Anasa Qaranivalu, Alusio Vakadranu and Rokoua Rasaku have gelled nicely in the squad and are enjoying their time in Los Angeles.

“They’re doing really well, they’ve bonded well with therest of the team, connected well and are training really well,” Gollings said.

“Outside the fact that it’s all very new to them, they’re handling it very well and I think they’re as excited as anybody to be able to represent Fiji and play on the world stage.

Arriving in a chilly Los Angeles, Gollings said they needed to acclimatize quickly.

“It’s one of the things you have to deal with and ultimately, we’ve been training in it.

“When we’re training you just in your normal rugby kit and we had a good time here acclimatizing.”

The Fiji 7s spent their first few days in Los Angeles at the Rhinos Rugby Academy alongside rugby icon Waisale Serevi.