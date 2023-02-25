Saturday, February 25, 2023
Fiji 7s ready for challenging pool

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings they have a challenging pool at the World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles 7s and a good start will be key.

Gollings said with the quality teams in their pool, Fiji needed to be on top of each game.

“We want to get off to a good start on day one,” Gollings said.

“We’ve got a really good pool with Japan, Kenya and Australia is a good challenge and it will be a great game against Australia.

“But that’s not to say you never got to turn up and play Japan and Kenya first which is which are both big games.

“So, it’s gets through a big day one and then we’ll set ourselves up for day two.”

Gollings added the team was fired up and ready to play.

“But we know we’re hungry, prepared well and we want to be successful here.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
