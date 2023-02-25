Saturday, February 25, 2023
Fiji to take on Japan in first game at LA 7s

The Fiji 7s team will open their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles 7s campaign against Japan tomorrow morning.

Fiji takes on Pool C opponents Japan at 7.05am in their first game before taking on Kenya at 10.18am.

Fiji will face Australia in their final pool match of day one 2.05pm.

Meanwhile, New Zealand currently sits atop on the Series standings with 85 points, followed by South Africa with 76 points.

Samoa, France, Fiji, Argentina and USA are separated by just two points between 68 and 66 in the race for the final two spots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
