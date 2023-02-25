Raiwalui targets local coaches for RWC campaign

New Flying Fijian Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says he will pull local coaches into the ranks to help the team build and prepare to this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Sticking to the fore plan of localising team managements in Fiji Rugby, Raiwalui said positions for local coaches were on the table and on offer.

“We’ll make an announcement regarding the management hopefully early next week, a few changes we want to have Fijians in, in all sectors,” Raiwalui told FijiLive.

“We’ll be targeting some local coaches and local staff to come into certain positions.”

Raiwalui said a skeleton staff from former coach Vern Cotter’s management will be kept but changes would definitely be made.