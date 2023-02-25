Rakuro try steals it for the Drua in opener

The Fijian Drua’s latest recruit, Taniela Rakuro finished off a series of broken plays in the dying minutes against Moana Pasifika to see his side walk away with a narrow 36-34 win at Mount Smart Stadium this afternoon.

It was the first time that the Drua took the lead some 45 seconds from fulltime when Rakuro broke Moana Pasifika’s heart and its slender 34-31 lead.

The Fijian Drua started off with a shocker kick off which was put straight into touch by flyhalf Teti Tela allowing Moana Pasifika to setup in midfield.

Moana took an early lead with just 10 minutes gone with hard work upfront had them crossover for two tries from prop Abraham Pole and hooker Chris Apoua with flyhalf Christian Lealiifano adding a conversion.

The Drua managed to get into the game with skipper Tevita Ikanivere crossing over for a try on 19 minutes with Teta missing the conversion.

Moana blindside flanker Mike Curry scored their third try off a line-out with Lealifano converting on 25 minutes.

Drua blindside flanker Joseva Tamani would score their second try off a quick tap on the opposition five metre line to crash under the sticks with Tela converting now 27 minutes in.

Olympic Games gold medalist Iosefo Masi would finish off a superb try filled with extravaganza to slide under the sticks with Tela converting to to level points 19 all with five minutes left in the first half.

Moana Pasifika inside centre would keep the hosts hopes of a win alive scoring on the stroke of halftime with the added conversion putting them in the lead at the break 26-19.

Ikanivere would keep the Drua in the fight with a second try on 44 minutes racing through the Moana defence for a 30 metre runaway try with Tela missing the conversion.

Pole would extend the home sides lead with a second try off a powerful maul with Lealifano missing the conversion with 50 minutes gone.

The Drua would lock the scores at 31 all when a set-piece move inside the opposition half setup Masi for his second try under the sticks with substitute flyhalf Caleb Muntz converting.

Former Wallabies Lealifano would kick a crucial penalty from straight infront of the uprights after the Drua were caught offside to retake the lead with 68 minutes gone.

The Drua would steal the win with super substitute and debutant Taniela Rakuro finishing off a breathtaking try in the dying minutes.

Fiji Drua line-up:

Emosi Tuqiri, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Leone Rotusolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Samuela Tawake, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro

Moana Pasifika line-up:

Abraham Pole, , Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Samuel Slade, Mahonri Ngakuru, Michael Curry, Solomone Funaki, Jonah Mau’u, Ereatara Enari, Christian Lealiifano, Neria Foma’I, Danny Toala, Levi Aumua, Timoci Tavatavanawai, William Havili Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Chris Apoua, Mike McKee, Alamanda Motuga, Manu Paea, Henry Taefu, Fine Inisi, Samiuela Moli