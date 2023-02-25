Seruvakula not out yet

Top contender for Flying Fijians top job Senirusi Seruvakula is not out of the picture yet and has been approached by the Fiji Rugby management to assist in the Rugby World Cup campaign.

Fiji Rugby Acting Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa confirmed that Seruvakula’s contribution had not gone unnoticed and would bring needed expertise to the Flying Fijians.

“We have reached out to him to join the team, and that decision would be made next week,” Tuiloa said.

“We want to get all the best local coaches that we have, Simon (Raiwalui) was a former Flying Fijian and Senirusi was a former Flying Fijian.

“At the end of the day we need to get the best for the benefit of our Flying Fijians to the Rugby World Cup.”